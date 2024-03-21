Colts spot on after cup thriller with Wanderers

In an evenly-matched game, Connor Armstrong broke the deadlock in the 18th minute for Brandhall with a well-taken penalty.

Warstones fought back with a well-worked goal, which was slotted home by Josh Carvel after half-an-hour.

And just like the first half, the second half was full of chances, with the third goal eventually coming in the 80th minute when Armstrong grabbed his second of the game direct from a free-kick, only for Warstones to equalise again with moments left on the clock to send the game to spot-kicks.

With the shootout tied at 5-5, Brandhall goalkeeper Joe Manton saved Warstones’ sixth penalty, allowing Reece Mander to step up and fire the Colts into the semi-final.

In the other quarter-final, Bloxwich comfortably beat Delph Runners 7-2, with Reagan Wardell scoring four times. Bobby Speed, Tyrique Douglas and Dan Lawrence were also on target, while Brandon Jukes hit two late consolation strikes for Delph.