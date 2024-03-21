Another trophy for the champs
Division One champions Libra Lea have added more silverware to their haul after winning the Wolverhampton City Netball League’s inaugural Aldersley Shield.
They took on Sapphires in a closely-fought match, just edging ahead in the final minutes to secure the title.
Division Two side Kodiak Luna secured a win over Penkridge Pumas (25-13), but the last week of the season will decide the top two positions.
Chasetown Diamonds secured the Division Three title with a five-goal victory over runners-up Thorns (21-16). Chasetown then playing on to secure a strong win over Stars (32-18).
Results. Aldersley Shield Final: Libra Lea 27 Sapphires 26. Div 1: Sam 4 28(5) Chasetown Royals 16(1). Div 2: Patt’ham Belles 20(2) Ladybirds 21(5); Whitmore T 7(1) Whitmore Y13(5); Whitmore Y 17(5) Patt’ham Belles 8(1); Kodiak Luna 25(5) Penkridge Pumas 13(1). Div 3: Crescent 26(2) Wordsley Storks 28(5); Chasetown Diamonds 21(5) Thorns 16(2); Stars 23(5) Phoenix Scorpions 11(0); Chasetown Diamonds 32(5) Stars 18(1). Div 4: Whitmore B 21(5) Sam 5 13(1); Patt’ham Diamonds 23(5) Setton Ladies 18(2); Patt’ham Diamonds 21(2) Phoenix Wasps 22(5); Breeders 21(5) Allsortz 17(2). Div 5: Kodiak Electra 10(1) Stourbridge 2 21(5); Ice 9(2) Royal Oak 14(5); Kodiak Electra 5(0) Ice 21(5); Katz 19(1) Stourb’ge 3 27(5); Patt’ham Purple 20(5) Whitmore Purple 15(2); Ice 17(0) Stourbr’ge 1 43(5).