Another trophy for the champs

They took on Sapphires in a closely-fought match, just edging ahead in the final minutes to secure the title.

Division Two side Kodiak Luna secured a win over Penkridge Pumas (25-13), but the last week of the season will decide the top two positions.

Chasetown Diamonds secured the Division Three title with a five-goal victory over runners-up Thorns (21-16). Chasetown then playing on to secure a strong win over Stars (32-18).

Results. Aldersley Shield Final: Libra Lea 27 Sapphires 26. Div 1: Sam 4 28(5) Chasetown Royals 16(1). Div 2: Patt’ham Belles 20(2) Ladybirds 21(5); Whitmore T 7(1) Whitmore Y13(5); Whitmore Y 17(5) Patt’ham Belles 8(1); Kodiak Luna 25(5) Penkridge Pumas 13(1). Div 3: Crescent 26(2) Wordsley Storks 28(5); Chasetown Diamonds 21(5) Thorns 16(2); Stars 23(5) Phoenix Scorpions 11(0); Chasetown Diamonds 32(5) Stars 18(1). Div 4: Whitmore B 21(5) Sam 5 13(1); Patt’ham Diamonds 23(5) Setton Ladies 18(2); Patt’ham Diamonds 21(2) Phoenix Wasps 22(5); Breeders 21(5) Allsortz 17(2). Div 5: Kodiak Electra 10(1) Stourbridge 2 21(5); Ice 9(2) Royal Oak 14(5); Kodiak Electra 5(0) Ice 21(5); Katz 19(1) Stourb’ge 3 27(5); Patt’ham Purple 20(5) Whitmore Purple 15(2); Ice 17(0) Stourbr’ge 1 43(5).