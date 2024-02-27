Brown’s century break sinks defending champion

Brown had a run of 63 as he raced to a 3-1 lead before a break of 110 sealed a 4-1 victory.

Elsewhere, Callum Downing, Adrian Rosa and Mark Love also reached the semi-finals.

Downing had a 61 break in defeating last year’s runner-up, Robert Wharne, 4-2.

Adrian Rosa enjoyed the most comfortable evening as he made breaks of 56, 53, 36 and 34 in a whitewash over Karl Ashmore.

The toughest match of the quarter-finals was fought out at Sedgley Ex-Services as Simon Hickman made breaks of 41, 35, 34 and 31, but it was not enough as Mark Love got over the line after breaks of 40,34 and 33 in winning a 4-3 battle.

Richard Davies knocked in an excellent 60 break, but it was not enough as along with his partner Luis Ferraro, they lost out in the Pairs Medley quarter-finals to Jamie Harris and Danny Ludgate. Pete Blower and Dave Blunt also reached the Pairs Medley semi-finals this week after defeating Terry Hales and Steve Mullett.

In league action, Stafford Institute reduced the the gap at the top of Division One to one point with a game in hand after inflicting a 5-0 whitewash on visiting Charlemont thanks to Robert Wharne, Daniel Eaton-Lees, Matt Hyden, Chris Ward and Graham Beardmore.

It was a different story at Hotshots as the league leaders surprising lost 3-2 to their B team. Callum Downing and Jamie Brown put the A side 2-0 up, but the B team fought back to take the spoils through Adrian Holmes, Ryan Hamilton and Daniel Hartley. Eliott Bastable made the highest break in Division One this week as his effort of 79 won the decider in Baggeridge ‘s 3-2 victory over bottom side Pennfields.

Simon Thomas made a break of 60 as he won alongside Dave Starkey for Pennfields, David Hall knocked in a break of 49 as he and James Hill joined Bastable in the winners enclosure for Baggeridge.

There was another big break at Midland Snooker Club as Sam Thompson knocked in a 71 break as he alongside Wayne Pruden won for the home side, however it was not enough as away side Sedgley Ex Services moved out of the bottom three after securing a 3-2 win thanks to Simon Hickman, Mark Jeffries and Andy Highfield.

Wednesfield Cons slipped into the bottom three despite another half century break – a 52 from Oliver Spooner. Simon Gough also won for Cons but it was not enough as Jack Harris, Steve Barton and Dave Turner won the day for Landywood.

In Division Two, Tom Maddocks knocked in an excellent 62 clearance for Codsall Firs, while Wayne Habberley also won for the Firs, but they could not prevent Pennfields B from moving out of the relegation places as the away side won 3-2 thanks to Craig Davies, Stuart Garrett and Les Edmunds.

Mike Chinn made the highest Division Three break of the season so far after a stunning 70 clearance in a bottom-of-the-table clash for Electric C against Bilston Bowling Club B, helping his side win 4-1. Pat McVey, Michael Lane and Parminder Bahia also won for the home team with Garry Smith replying for Bilston.

The top-of-the-table clash saw second-placed Golden Cue B win 3-2 at Poets Corner E. Carl Dawson-Bannister, Paul Lacy and Lee Hodgkinson won for Cue with Lee Peach and Brad Peach won for Poets.

In Division Four, Kevin Raindi knocked in a 45 break as Bilston Sports and Social defeated Willenhall Liberals B 4-1. Raindi’s break and a win from Steven Evans put Bilston 2-0 up before Mark Hall replied for Libs. Bal Mattu and Amo Sandhu ensured the 4-1 result.

In Division Five, Adam Stokes knocked in a fine 32 break as he won the opening frame for Electric D, however that was the highlight for the home side as Bentley Moor won the match 4-1 thanks to Bob Davis, John Hutchinson, Adam Chambers and Neil Harper.