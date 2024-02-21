Tettenhall spot on to reach the cup semi-finals

After a 1-1 draw in normal time, the quarter-final had to be decided from 12 yards, with Tettenhall coming out 4-1 winners.

They will now face Connaught United in this weekend’s semi-final.

In Division One, Jungle Juice closed the gap on top spot to three points with a 5-2 win at Warstones Wanderers Wolves.

Runaway league leaders Ashmore continued their charge at the top of Division Three with a 4-0 win at Portobello Rangers. Goals from Reece Potts (two), Connor Potts and Liam Downing made it 15 wins from 16 games for Ashmore.

Bradmore Social moved level on points with ECC Sports after thrashing them 6-0 at home, thanks to goals from Abi Akande (two), Sam Pursall, Henry Jukes, Benji Nyoni and Mark Morgan.

In Division Four, Warstones Wanderers Hollybush won 3-0 over DY United. Luke Harpin, Luke Green and Tyrique Douglas with the goals for the hosts.

Elsewhere in the division, Walsall Swifts drew 0-0 with Toll House Athletic.

In the Beacon Sunday League Concentric Over-30s Division, a last-minute winner saw league leaders HC Rangers Vets come out on top in a tight game with Wolverhampton United Old Boys.

Ben Wilkins scored twice for Rangers while Dave Kennedy, Matt Dudley and 90th-minute hero Ben Robinson also found the net for the hosts, who now sit six points clear at the top of the table.

MNF Allstarz Veterans beat Shere Punjab Wolverhampton Seniors 4-3. Razwan Akhtar, Amrik Sanghera and Heera Dadra scored for Punjab, but the hosts took all three points thanks to two goals apiece for Alex Fletcher and Aaron Dhani.