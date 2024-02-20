Cons close the gap as Institute slip up at top

Second-placed Wednesfield beat Landywood B 3-2 to gain two points on Stafford, who were beaten 3-2 at Bloxwich Memorial A.

Oliver Spooner and Andy Price won the opening two frames for the Cons before Lee Thomson took the third frame by a score of 68-33 to put his side into an unassailable 3-0 lead.

The visitors kept battling away though and they got their reward with Scott Robinson and Dave Turner taking the next two frames to reduce the deficit.

Stafford also had to fight back for their two frames after losing the opening pair on the final black to Bloxwich’s Graham Cole Jnr and Stewart Jones before Josh Walker took a one-sided third frame.

Graham Beardmore and Rob Wharne for Stafford ensured the leaders at least took away a couple of consolation points.

Pelsall Social A gained a point on both the top two as they won 4-1 at bottom side Bentley Moor B thanks to Steve Smart, Nathan Aston, Simon Groves (44 break) and Adrian Rosa (44). Mitchell Swain pulled a frame back.

Poet’s Corner A were also 4-1 winners against Rushall Labour A – Pommy Kang, Riley Parsons (65 and 40), Dave Blunt and Adam Hartshorn (49) the fab four. Darren Westwood was on the mark for Rushall.

Meanwhile, in Division One, the top four sides are now separated by just a single point.

Bloxwich Sports lead the way by a point following their 5-0 home win over Charlemont BC B courtesy of frames from Kelton Scott, Neil Gould, Colin Kettlewell, Johnny Pearce and Mark Eades.

Bloxwich Memorial B moved back up to second as they picked up a 3-2 win at fellow title rivals Dartmouth Central. Steven Cotterill, Bob Davies and a deciding frame win for Dave Briggs got them over the winning line with the hosts’ two frame wins coming through David Collins and Paul Piddock.

The Amery Club dropped from top to third as they were beaten 3-2 at Old Hall B – Michael Douras taking the decider.

Elsewhere, Aldridge Cons B made it back to back 5-0 wins as they saw off Norton Vic thanks to Geoff Williamson (30), Carl Murphy, Stephen Lloyd, Steve Vowles and Martin Stevens.

Elsewhere, Dan Ward (43) booked his place in the quarter-finals of the Individual Championship with a 4-2 victory over last year’s runner-up Rob Wharne.

The Pairs & Singles Handicap also sorted out a couple of its semi-finalists, with Wednesfield pairs Josh Walker & Oliver Spooner and Lee Bannister & Lee Thomson making it through.

Walker & Spooner overcame a 48-point handicap to down Mark Archer & Aaron Gale – the highest break being a 55 from Spooner.

Meanwhile, Bannister & Thomson overturned a 72-point handicap against O’Neill Francis & Stewart Baker, with Bannister’s break of 64 being the highest of the match.