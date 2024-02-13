Rosa keeps his cool to win the Snooker Shootout

Rosa came through a tough final day, defeating Graham Beardmore and Liam Coleman in deciding frames to make it through to the final before defeating Sembi 3-1.

The first frame ended all square, requiring a blue ball shootout which Adrian won, and he then went on to triumph making breaks of 63, 49, 48 and 40 – an impressive feat with the shot clock restrictions.

Elsewhere in competitions this week, Colin Reade proved he is still a quality operator in qualifying for the semi-finals of the Individual Handicap, knocking in breaks of 74 and 34 in defeating Adam Stokes 3-1. Maria Catalano and David Hall also qualified for the semi-finals, Hall made breaks of 58 and 43 in a tough match which went the distance, beating John Fallows 3-2.

In Division One, Colin Reade (39 break) was the only winner for bottom-of-the-table Pennfields as Stafford ran out 4-1 winners thanks to Matt Hyden, Daniel Eaton-Lees (39), Robert Wharne (40 and 35) and Chris Ward.

The gap at the top of the table remains five points, however, as leaders Hotshots beat Charlemont 4-1. Daniel Ward made a 42 break in winning the opener for Charlemont, however Mark Ganderton (42) replied with a 42 break as he won along with Jamie Brown, Callum Downing and Karl Ashmore.

The highest break of the week was a 78 made by Michael Brezwyn as fourth beat third when Shifnal beat Poet’s Corner 4-1. Keith Price, Tom Maxfield and Matthew Davies also won for Shifnal with ex-professional Riley Parsons avoiding the whitewash for Poet’s.

Landywood B moved out of the bottom two after winning 4-1 at Midland Snooker Club. Steve Hassack, Chris Schwalbe, Kevin Richards and Adrian Woods put the visitors 4-0 up before Stewart Humphries won the final frame for the home side.

In Division Two, Woodfield took advantage of a bye week for Landywood D, joining them at the top of the table after defeating Codsall Firs 3-2. Greg Cotterill, Matt Harvey and Ed Jennings won for Woodfield, Tom Maddocks and Steve Heath replied for Codsall.

Poet’s Corner B moved out of the bottom two after winning at fellow strugglers Willenhall Liberals. Ben Wright and Paul Evans put the home side 2-0 up before Poet’s came back to win 3-2 thanks to Richard Parker, Darren Millard and Tony Walker.

Steve Smart missed the opportunity to move one clear of Jamie Harris at the top of the most wins tree. Smart lost to Dave Rolinson, but it was better news for his team as Stafford Institute B won 3-2 at Baggeridge B thanks to Stuart Jones, Mike Wainwright and Darren Pountney. Mark Gilbert bagged the other point for the home side aided by a break of 42 – the highest in the division this week.

In Division Three, Poet’s Corner E moved into the promotion places after a 3-2 victory over Sedgley Ex Service C. Liam Gower, Carl Goodall and Lee Peach closed the match out.

In Division Four, Charlemont B increased their lead at the top of the table after a 4-1 home victory over Fordhouses C – Chris Stanley, Mark Hull, Jesse Lowe and Dan Roden sealed the win.

Fordhouses B moved out of the relegation zone after a 4-1 win over bottom side RAFA – Ian Jennings, Dave Sharp, Tommy Butler and Adrian Partington won for Fordhouses.

In Division Five, it was fourth v third as Wednesfield RBL B beat Forty Four Club 3-2 – Dan Powers, Jake Dyer and Paul Sandland saw RBL home.