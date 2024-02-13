Eaton-Lees hits a century as the leaders triumph

He compiled his 105 in Stafford’s 4-1 victory against Poet’s Corner – with Rob Wharne (breaks of 47 and 30), Chris Ward and Graham Beardmore also victorious, despite the latter’s opponent Adam Hartshorn scoring a break of 42. Riley Parsons grabbed Poet’s Corner’s only frame.

Second-placed Wednesfield Cons also won 4-1 – away at Bentley Moor A. Dan Ward took a one-sided opening frame for the visitors, before Bentley’s Rob Hayward levelled, but Simon Gough, Andy Price and Lee Bannister made the match safe.

Charlemont BC A made it three 5-0 wins in a row as they whitewashed Landywood B thanks to Ricky Sadler, Daniel Ward, Phil Bellingham, Chris Compton and John Spencer.

Elsewhere, Aldridge Cons A edged the bottom-of-the-table clash with Bentley Moor B 3-2 – Alistair Morrison, Simon Robey and Mark Pearsall on target for Aldridge, with Neil Harper and Russ Maine scoring for Bentley.

Last week’s Division One leaders Bloxwich Memorial B dropped down to third as they were beaten 4-1 at home by promotion rivals Bloxwich Sports. Kelton Scott, Neil Gould , Colin Kettlewell and Johnny Pearce did the damage for Sports, with Billy Walker getting Memorial’s only frame.

The Amery Club are now joint top of the table as they won 4-1 at home against Pelsall Social B. Phil Robertson, Brian Guest, Ben Onions (49) and Carl Rushton scoring for Amery, with Alex Humphries replying for Pelsall.

Dartmouth Central are in second place, tied on points with the leaders, as they won 3-2 at home against Q Bar B – David Collins, Liam Wright and a deciding frame for Arthur Russell saw them over the winning line, while Q Bar’s frame wins came through Danny Pemberton and Mark Blackwell.

Elsewhere Aldridge Cons B recovered from last week’s 5-0 defeat as they got their own 5-0 win at Darlaston Cons – Geoff Williamson, Martin Stevens, Stephen Lloyd, Steve Vowles and Carl Murphy completing the whitewash.

This week also saw the second round matches of the Individual Championship, with defending champion Robbie James (48, 37 & 33), Oliver Spooner (91, 69, 48 & 34), Chris Ward (40), Darren Millard and Lee Bannister (123, 85, 36 & 32) making it through.

There were also two matches in the Captains’ Cup quarter-finals – Simon Groves and Paul Piddock advancing.

And Poet’s Corner knocked out Wednesfield Cons A of the 3x2 Handicap thanks to Pommy Kang, Dave Blunt and Adam Hartshorn.