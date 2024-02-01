Sundats hit the front in the race for Sunday league title

While the Sundats were winning 1-0 at Warstones Wanderers AFC, Victoria were moving into second place with a 4-1 victory over Emerald. Luke Wright, Joe Clarke, Liam Degville and Alex Small got the goals to fire Victoria up the Division One table.

There are new leaders in Division Two after Belgrade took advantage of Connaught United dropping points. Belgrade downed Vybez Warstones Wanderers 1-0, but Connaught could only draw 3-3 with AFC Willenhall. However, it could have been worse had they not come from behind three times.

Mick Taylor, Daniel Hobson and Kyle Rosser put Willenhall ahead on three occasions, but Keiron Russell, Rodney Williams and Cieran Clifton hit back each time.

Elsewhere, Jordan Meades bagged a brace as AFC KT Rangers won 3-0 at Wednesfield RBL, with Brandon Maxfield also on target.

AFC White Horse came from behind to win 3-2 at Tettenhall – Tom Sailsbury, Andy Smith and Jon Benham getting the winning goals, with Gabe Brooks and Ki Large on target for Tettenhall. AFC Bradmore are lurking in third, four points off the top with two games in hand, after hammering Dynamo 50 Stile 7-1. Durell Manhertz netted a late consolation for Dynamo after Leigh Edwards and Alex Trout had each hit a hat-trick for Bradmore. Sam Langford was also on target.

Rhys Horton scored five goals as Ashmore continued their relentless march to the Division Three crown with a 13-0 triumph at Viking United. Ryan Downing , Liam Downing, Dan Guy and Aaron Wills all bagged braces as well.

They are 16 points clear of second-placed Royal Oak Chapel Ash, who moved into that position by beating Balls to Cancer 3-2. Armend Tora scored both of Balls to Cancer’s goals.

Chris Cleary hit a hat-trick and Steve Henshall got the other in Bradmore Social’s 4-0 triumph at Spartans Athletic, while ECC Sports won 3-0 at Bushbury Hill.

AFC Huntsmen climbed off the bottom of Division Four with a 5-3 victory at Black Country Phoenix.

Ryan Williams and Jordan Hall each netted twice, while Dean Cartwright was also on target.

Codsall Wanderers replaced Huntsmen at the foot of the table after losing 5-0 to second-placed Warstones Wanderers Hollybush – Kian Lampitt, Oscar Charlesworth, Junior Lyambour, Kyle Smith and Gary Braithwaite the scorers for Hollybush.

Leaders Toll House Athletic suffered a 3-2 defeat to Barnhurst Lane Lions – who may be sixth, but have won all seven of their fixtures this season and hold several games in hand on the five teams above them. DY United won 3-0 at Walsall Swifts thanks to Jack Stanton, Jake Fairhurst and James Magil, while Liam Jukes and Keller Phillips netted in Mental Health’s 3-2 defeat to Warstones Wanderers WN.