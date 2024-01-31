Leaders Lucas are overcome by the Royals

It was an evenly-matched game for Penkridge Pumas and Inspire in Division Two, which was reflected in the final result of 14-14.

Crescent were back on track in Division Three as they overcame second-placed Wildcats 26-12.

Results. Div One: Phoenix Hornets 18(1) Chasetown Cobras 28(5); Lucas 23(2) Chasetown Royals 26(5); Sapphires 37(5) Sam 2 28(1). Div Two: Whitmore T 21(5) Pattingham Belles 6(0); Whitmore Y 25(5) Dolls 11(0); Kodiak Luna 25(5) Ladybirds 18(1); Penkridge Pumas 21(3) Inspire 21(3). Div Three: Wildcats 12(0) Crescent 26(5); Wordsley Storks 18(1) Jupiter 32(5); Thorns 10(2) Phoenix Scorpions 12(5); Stars 22(5) Whitmore J 5(0). Div Four: Whitmore Green 29(5)Allsortz 18(2); Setton Ladies 29(5) Sam 5 20(1); Pattingham Diamonds 26(5) Whitmore B 15(1); Kodiak Polaris 14(2) Phoenix Wasps 19(5). Div Five: Stourbridge 3 14(3) Libra Lea Juniors 14(3); Stourbridge 1 43(5) Stourbridge 2 5(0); Pattingham Purple 9(0) Ice 26(5).