Bloxwich suffer narrow loss in a thrilling title race

Despite the 1-0 defeat dropping them to seventh, Bloxwich are just five points off the top of the table.

The men’s second team record an impressive 7-0 win against Leek thanks to a quadruple for Adam Baldwin, as well as strikes for Nathan Langley, Harry Scott and Fin O’Connor.

The men’s thirds and fourths competed in a double header against North Staffs.

The thirds came away with nothing in a 3-0 defeat, while the fourths came away with an excellent 2-1 victory thanks to a double from Bob Foster.

Our young badgers Badgers battled hard but lost 5-3 against an older West Brom side, goals from Charlie Sam & Tyler.

Bloxwich Ladies suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat against league leaders Worcester despite an improved team performance.

A tight first half for the ladies seconds wasn’t enough against Lichfield as two late goals from the visitors meant they came away with three points.

A Niki Lockley brace and strikes for Steph Shaw and Loz Horobin gave the thirds a superb 4-0 victory over Tamworth.

And the fourths battled hard for a 0-0 draw away at neighbours WATS.