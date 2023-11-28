Pelsall Social A defeat leaders to close the gap

Pelsall edged to a 3-2 win and are now within a point of the summit in third, while holding a game in hand.

Dan Eaton-Lees won the opener for Stafford, but Pelsall’s Lee Cross, Simon Groves and Paul Harrison (38 break) turned the match on its head for Pelsall, before Graham Beardmore at least kept his side top for another week by taking a consolation point.

Wednesfield Cons remain in second place, a point behind Stafford, as they won 4-1 at Poets Corner B. Andy Price won the opener for for the visitors before Steve Garner won a tight second frame to level the match for Poets. However, Simon Gough, Oliver Spooner and Lee Thomson wrapped it up for Wednesfield.

Fourth-placed Poets Corner A joined the title fight as they moved level on points with Pelsall and Wednesfield following their 4-1 home win against Landywood B thanks to Pommy Kang, Riley Parsons, Dave Blunt and Adam Hartshorn. Dave Turner grabbed a consolation.

Bottom side Bentley Moor B were beaten 4-1 at home by Bloxwich Memorial A as they remain four points from safety. Josh Walker (89), Graham Cole Jnr (30), Alan Hataway (32) and Graham Cole Snr (30) scored for Bloxwich, with Russ Maine getting Bentley’s consolation.

After seeing their unbeaten start to the season come to an end last week, Division One leaders Dartmouth Central suffered another defeat this week, with the top three sides all now within three points of each other.

John Bowker, Ian Miles (43) and Jason Lewis scored for victors Dartmouth Central, with Liam Wright (45) and Gary Warner replying for Dartmouth.

Second-placed Bloxwich Memorial B closed the gap with a 3-2 win at home to the Amery Club thanks to Steven Cotterill, Bob Davies and the decider from Dave Briggs. Carl Rushton and Ben Onions scored for the Amery.

Third-placed Pelsall Social B were also 3-2 winners at Old Hall B, with Clive Smith, Alex Humphries and Dave Hill on target. Barry Hodson and Andrew Stone replied.

Elsewhere, Bloxwich Sports whitewashed Norton Vic 5-0, courtesy of frames from Colin Kettlewell (31), George Beale, Johnny Pearce, Neil Gould and Kelton Scott.

And in the first round of the Mick Faulkner Masters Handicap four-time champion Adrian Rosa (53)was knocked out as he lost 3-1 to Aldridge Cons’ Stephen Lloyd (52, 33).

Graham’ Beardmore edged out Rushall Labour’s Clive Adams 3-2, making the highest break of the match (49) along the way.

Scott Robinson also advanced as he beat Alan Bryan 3-1, while Darren Millard knocked out Pelsall Social’s Simon Groves in a final-frame decider and Wednesfield Cons’ Simon Gough (52) beat Old Hall’s Craig Homer 3-0.