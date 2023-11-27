Leaders take last unbeaten record in the league

Andy Tapper and Bal Sembi won for the hosts, but frames for the leaders’ Jenson Kendrick, Rob Wharne and a decider from Graham Beardmore kept Stafford top of Division One.

Hotshots B hosted Baggeridge Social B and inflicted a 5-0 whitewash on them. Ryan Hamilton won with breaks of 48 and 41, and was joined in victory by Roy Stokes, Neil Beckley, Adrian Holmes and Daniel Hartley.

Sedgley Ex A had a much-needed win at home to Landywood A in a high-scoring match. Robbie James (70 break) and Dave Turner both won for the visitors, but Gurdip Sidhu, Simon Hickman (71) and Mark Love (67) completed the win for Sedgley.

In Division Two, bottom club Willenhall Libs A were whitewashed 5-0 at Stafford Institute B, who had Stuart Jones (40), Steve Smart, Dan Batkin, Darren Pountney and Steve Holland to thank.

Shifnal B returned to winning ways with a 4-1 victory at Landywood F. Steve Powell, Aaron Sparkes, Nick Browne and Ade Henry all triumphed for the visitors. Nathan Wood (43) won the consolation frame for Landywood.

Leaders Bilston Bowling Club A remain top after winning a tight match 3-2 at Pennfields B thanks to Les Edmunds and Tony Poole both won for the home side, but Lee Edwards, Luis Ferraro and a decider from Rhys Lampitt.

Michael Croasdale, of Poets Corner B, made the division’s highest break of the week with 48.

In Division Three, a derby match took place between Wolverhampton Electric’s B and C teams. Mike Chinn and Parminder Bahia put the C team into a 2-0 lead, but Colin Davies, Andy Millard and a decider from Neil Thacker gave the B team a fine 3-2 victory.

Elsewhere, Poets Corner D edged out Wednesfield RBL A 3-2. Daniel Pugh and Danny Keating succeeded for the visitors, but Joe Hutton, Gary Haynes and Mark Poole took the match for Poets.

Ben Onions of Poets Corner C made the division’s highest break of the week of 33 in his team’s 4-1 home win over Woodfield B. There were wins also for Asim Riaz, Tom Burgess and Sean Newman. Peter Hyland took the only frame for Woodfield.

In Division Four, Essington WMC A got back to winning ways by beating Goodyear Pavilion 4-1. Chris Rawlins won the only frame for Goodyears as Ben Nicholls, Stuart Smith, Mitch Lowbridge and David Munn scored for Essington. Tabrez Khan made the division’s highest break of the week during Hotshots C’s 3-2 victory over Fordhouses B. There were wins also for Hotshots Hasib Hussain and Majid Hussain, while Ian Jennings and John Butler were on target for the visitors.

Beechdale Social continued their fine form in Division Five by winning 4-1 at Wolverhampton Electric D 4-1. Colin Payne won the consolation frame for Electric as Rikki Foster, Richard Bagnall, Jason Taundry and Josh Tolley kept Beechdale top.

Meanwhile, Robbie James remains on course for a fourth consecutive Individual Championship title after beating Darren Millard 4-0 with breaks of 103, 82 and 46 in the second round. Jack Harris edged out Dave Turner (97 break) 4-3 in an all-Landywood encounter, while Karl Ashmore (54, 51, 51) also won a decider against Bal Sembi (49, 40).