Emerald are still sparkling after fighting back

The Division One table-toppers are three points clear of reigning champions Codsall Legion Sundats, having played a game more.

But they were made to battle at home Warstones Wanderers AFC, who led through Harry Slater and a George Ray own goal, only to be pegged back on each occasion.

Kyle Pearson and Ciaran Troope got those equalisers before a late Jordan Perks penalty won it for Emerald.

Two first-half goals for Louie Mason fired Hawkins Sports past Victoria, 2-1 – a scoreline that also went the way of Jungle Juice against Down Syndrome Awareness.

Connaught 3-1 Wednesfield RBL ht 3-0

Connaught United lead the way in Division Two after being quick out the blocks in their 3-1 win over Wednesfield RBL.

Connaught scored all their goals in the first half, with Rodney Williams sweeping home a right-wing cross from Mensah Kinch for the opener.

Cieran Clifton bagged a brace of penalties before the interval, with Harding Richards getting Wednesfield's consolation in the second half.

AFC Willenhall are third after beating Tettenhall 7-1 thanks to a Taylor Pollitt hat-trick, two from Daniel Hobson, and one each from Ellis James and Matthew Bayliss.

Horse & Jockey Albion scored three times in the second half to win 3-0 at AFC White Horse, with Anton Hewitt, Simon Paisley and Thomas Embry on target.

Connor Fisher bagged a brace in Royal Oak Chapel Ash's 3-1 triumph over Bradmore Social in Division Three. The third was an own goal, while Sam Purcell replied for Bradmore

A Liam Lawton hat-trick fired Tettenhall Athletic past Spartans Athletic by the same scoreline, while there were also victories for leaders Ashmore and third-placed Portobello Rangers.

DY United racked up double figures in Division Four as they thrashed Black Country Phoenix 10-2 with strikes from James Magil (four), Jack Stanton (three), Matt Cole (two) and Jake Fairhurst.

Ben Styles, Joss Crowshaw, Jordan Winkle and Josh Smallwood were on target in Walsall Swifts' 4-0 triumph at Sedgley Rangers, while Chase Colts edged out AFC Huntsmen 4-3.

Barnhurst Lane Lions, Warstones Wanderers Hollybush and Toll House Athletic all advanced through the first round of the Tom Bird Cup, while Luke Love got both goals as Old Bush Athletic won through the second round of the Birmingham FA Sunday Vase at Glasshouse.

Jord Meades (two), Amahl McLean (two), Nath Colbourne, Kyle Hodgkinson and Ryan Tynsley guided AFC KT Rangers past Tividale United 7-1 in the second round of the Birmingham FA Sunday Amateur Cup.

Codsall Legion Sundats won 3-2 at Athletic Midlands in the second round of the Birmingham FA Roger Wood Memorial Cup, while AFC Bradmore snuck past Bellringer on penalties in round three of the Staffordshire FA Sunday Challenge Cup.

However, AFC Perton went down 4-3 at Rifleman Joiners in the same competition.