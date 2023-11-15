Bloxwich hit the summit

Youngsters Kian Glasby and Franklin Williams both netted braces to secure the points and continue the firsts’ good start to the season.

The seconds made the short trip to local rivals Cannock and were beaten 3-1, despite Jason Palmer’s stylish flicked finish.

Shabba Butt and Adam O’Brien both scored in the third’s 2-1 win against Stafford, while goals from Wojcech Malczewski and Keenan Scott’s goals were not enough for the fourths as they lost 5-2 away at Telford.

Bloxwich ladies’ first team were thrashed 6-0 away at Warwick, making their upcoming game with Sporting Khalsa even more important as they look to rediscover some form, as will the ladies’ seconds, who lost 4-0 at home to Sutton Coldfield.

The thirds enjoyed a more successful weekend though, racing to a 5-1 win against Stone.

Niki Lockley netted a brace while Loz Horobin, Mia Anderson and Daisy Stewart-Cooney also got on the scoresheet.

The fourths were not so lucky, losing 5-3 in a thrilling clash against Bridgnorth despite goals from Steph Oates and Helen Langley. Elsewhere, Bloxwich Badgers won 7-2 against Edgbaston.