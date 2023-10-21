Proud day for Stafford ladies

All four women’s teams at the club play their matches at home on Sunday, November 19, for the first time in the club’s history.

The firsts, seconds, under-16 Roses and under-18 Panthers will all play at Stafford’s Blackberry Lane home ground on the same day.

Paul Smith, head of women’s and girls’ rugby at the club said: “It’s going to be an immensely proud moment for myself and the club to see four of our women’s and girls’ teams all play on the same day at home.

“Women and girls’ rugby is thriving at Stafford, as we see more and more women and girls taking up the sport.”

Last season was of huge success for the women’s teams at Stafford with the with the first being promoted as well as a cup win for the u16 Roses and three u18 Panthers players being selected for Worcester Warriors Women’s centre of excellence.