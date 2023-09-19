Reigning champion Beckley gets toppled by Reade

Beckley was beaten by Colin Reade, of Pennfields Snooker Club, who fired in breaks of 44 and 36 on his way to a 3-1 win.

Willenhall Liberals ace Pete Blower fought back from two frames down to beat Colin Payne 3-2 and progress, with Josh Tolley, Malcolm Wharne, Liam Boucher, Paul Piddock, Stuart Lovack and Rich Davies also making it through to the next round.

Davies enjoyed a strong week all round after also firing in the highest break in Division One to help Sedgley Working Men’s Club A beat Pennfield’s 4-1.

His 51 was followed by wins for Andy Cambridge, Shaun Edwards and Darren Oakes as Sedgley proved too strong for their visitors.

Golden Cue A also impressed with a 4-1 home win of their own against Charlemont A. Mark Rollinson, Wayne Pruden, Sam Thompson and Stewart Humphries all won frames, with John Spencer taking the consolation.

Shifnal B continue to lead the way in Division Two after a 4-1 win over Sedgley Ex B in which Steve Powell’s break of 41 was also the highest of the week in the second tier. Paul Harper, Chris Petford and Aaron Sparkes were the other players who won frames for the leaders.

Newly-promoted Codsall Firs A got their first victory of the campaign as they saw off Wolverhampton Electric A. Tom Maddocks, Ben Allen, Steve Heath and Steve Goodall took frames in a 4-1 victory, Mick Reece claiming the Electric’s sole success.

There was better news for their C team, who maintained their perfect start to the season in Division Three with a 4-1 win over Sedgley Ex C. Pat McVey, Parminder Bahia, Mike Chinn and Graham McGarry were their winners, Baden Lavender taking the only frame for the visitors. Wednesfield RBL A also had a fine home win 3-2 against Poet’s Corner E. Martin Peach and Mitchall Peach won for the away side but frames for Daniel Pugh, Tony Downes and Danny Keating claimed the match for the hosts.

Charlemont B are joint top of Division Four after a 4-1 win over Codsall Firs B which saw Mark Hull, Robert Keel, Chris Stanley and Jesse Lowe all win frames.

Paul Evans of Willenhall Libs B made the division’s highest break of the week but his 32 was a rare highlight for his team, who went down 4-1 at home to Fordhouses C.

A break of 27 from Darren Walker did prove key as Forty Four A claimed a 3-2 win at Wolverhampton Electric D in Division Five.

Dave Walker and Phil Jones also won for the visitors, with Peter White and Colin Payne taking victory for the hosts.