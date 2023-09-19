Institute setting early pace after second victory

Victories for Steve Heath, Rob Wharne, Darren Pountney and Chris Ward saw the Stafford race into a 4-0 lead before Dave Turner pulled a frame back for the visitors, with a match highest break of 36, to avoid the whitewash.

Wednesfield Conservatives were in excellent form as they claimed an emphatic 5-0 win over Aldridge Conservatives.

Lee Thomson and Dan Ward got them off to a fast start, winning the opening two frames, before Simon Gough took the third frame to secure the victory, with Andy Price and Lee Bannister then sealing the shutout.

Bentley Moor A continued their strong start and made it two out of two with a 3-2 win at home to Poets Corner C.

A break of 43 from Rob Hayward got the hosts up and running and a comfortable win looked on the cards when Phil Bush made it 2-0.

But Poets hit back as Sean Newman and Harry Garbett both won to level it up, before Steve Bircher held his nerve to win the decider for Bentley.

Old Hall B’s Aaron Gale set a strong early marker for Division Two’s highest break by rattling in a 78 against at Bloxwich Memorial B.

Yet his final-frame win proved only a consolation for Old Hall, who lost the opening four contests of the night.

James Ankritt won the opener on the black for Bloxwich before further victories for Steven Cotterill, Bob Davies and Billy Walker followed.

Dartmouth Central made it two wins from two as they overpowered Beechdale Social Club 4-1.

David Collins, Liam Wright and Paul Piddock took the opening three frames and though Jason Taundry got Beechdale on the board by comfortably winning the fourth, Andy Hickman completed a good night for Dartmouth by taking the fifth.

Newcomers Charlemont B were unable to follow up their opening week win as they were beaten 3-2 at home by Pelsall Social B.

Dave Ball won the opener for the visitors and though the hosts hit back through Robert Leek, victories for Alex Humphries and Clive Smith put Pelsall 3-1 up before Chris Stanley took the final frame to limit the damage for Charlemont.