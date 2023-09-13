Champions not back to defend league crown

With last year’s league winners no longer playing, the Premier Division title is for grabs.

Last year’s runners-up Wednesfield Cons were made to work hard in the opening game of the season as they won 3-2 at home against Rushall Labour A.

The visitors took an early lead with Darren Westwood taking the opener, before Oliver Spooner took frame two on the black to level for the hosts. The middle frames saw Andrew Price win for Wednesfield and Clive Adams for Rushall.

But the decider proved to be one-sided as Lee Bannister hit a break of 73.

Stafford Institute won 5-0 away at Bentley Moor B courtesy of Steve Heath, Carl Banks, John Featherstone, Malcolm Wharne and Graham Beardmore.

Newly-promoted Poets Corner C started their season with a 3-2 home defeat against Old Hall A. The visitors took the opening two frame through Brad Peach and Alan Killian, but the hosts battled back with frame wins for Lee Dennant and Harry Garbett to force a decider, but Craig Homer took the decider for Old Hall.

Elsewhere, Bentley Moor A started the season with a 4-1 win over Landywood B. Wins for Rob Hayward, Stuart Cox, Carl Wilkes and Steve Bircher earned them the win, while the hosts’ sole frame win came from Andy Sheffield.

League newcomers Charlemont BC A made the perfect start to the season as they won their debut match 5-0 at home against Aldridge Cons A thanks to Daniel Ward, Ricky Sadler (34), Phil Bellingham (31), John Spencer and Chris Compton.

In Division One, Beechdale Social Club won 4-1 at home against Bloxwich Sports, coming from behind to Colin Kettlewell’s frame courtesy of Rikki Foste, Sam Dick, Jason Taundry and Richard Bagnall.

Elsewhere, Dartmouth Central won 3-2 away at Old Hall A thanks to Liam Wright, David Collins and Paul Piddock. The hosts’ two wins came through Michael Douras and Aaron Gale, who hit a break of 41.

Landywood C started the season well as they began with a 4-1 win at Rushall Labour B. Paul Weir took the opener for Rushall, but Wayne Riley, John Shaw, Steve Gear and Jack O’Connor turned the match around.