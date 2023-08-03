King’s Head hit the bullseye

The winning team, representing the King’s Head pub in Walsall

The winning team, representing the King’s Head pub in Walsall, was made up of locals Matthew Dennant, Wayne Jones, Dave Carnell, Shaun Carroll, Chris Stanley, and Richard Platt.

The final, which was closely contested between 13 teams, was held at the end of June in Audenshaw and saw the Kings Head crowned champions.

A delighted Garry Dennant, licensee at the Kings Head, said: “Huge congratulations to the team on this fantastic achievement – it’s a pleasure to host them every week at our pub.”

Dennant continued: “Our pub has an enormous focus on darts, which helps to bring people together from all aspects of life – it’s an amazing sport to be involved in.”

This was the 19th year in which the tournament was played alongside another Admiral event, the national pool tournament.

Emma Cottam, marketing manager at Admiral Taverns, commented: “What a fantastic event and huge congratulations to the team at the Kings Head. They were very impressive throughout all their games and worthy Admiral Taverns 2023 champions.”

She continued: “At Admiral, we want all our pubs to be at the heart of their communities and join together as a wider pub community.