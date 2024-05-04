Disused pub which closed due to falling sales and rising costs up for sale

The Cottage Spring on Franchise Street, Wednesbury, is on the market for a minimum of £265,000 with Matthew Phillips Surveyors Ltd.

Located in a residential area, the two-storey pub features a pair of trading rooms and former kitchen, as well as a two-bedroom living area upstairs.

The agents say: "The public house comprises a two storey brick building with pitched pan tiled roof with single storey flat roof extensions to the rear. The property also benefits from a surfaced and white lined car park providing 15 spaces together with a substantial smoking shelter adjoining the entrance to the trading area from the car park. The beer garden is located to the rear of the site with a timber pergola."

Inside the disused Cottage Spring. Photo: Matthew Phillips Surveyors Ltd/Rightmove

In its listing, the agents add that the site is a "development/ conversion opportunity for residential and commercial uses subject to planning".

The pub closed in October 2022 with rising energy costs and reduced sales partly to blame.

The Cottage Spring has been part of Woodsetton-based Holden's Brewery's chain.

The car park of The Cottage Spring. Photo: Matthew Phillips Surveyors Ltd/Rightmove

Speaking just before closure, managing director Jonothan Holden said the pub, which dates back to the 18th Century, was "not making any money" for the brewery.

People can view the listing on Rightmove.