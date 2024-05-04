Wolverhampton road closures and diversions in place for this weekend's Vaisakhi celebration
An annual Sikh celebration is set to commence this weekend – which brings with it some road closures.
The Council of Sikh Gurdwaras in Wolverhampton has promised entertainment for all the family at this year’s Vaisakhi, including a fun fair, stalls and prominent Asian musicians and singers performing live on stage.
Entry is free to the celebrations, which are sponsored by the Grand Theatre.
There will be a parade from the Guru Nanak Satsang Gurdwara starting on Cannock Road in the city at 9am and finishing at around 1pm on Sunday.
Motorists are advised that temporary road closures and one way system will be in place while the procession makes it way to West Park.
The following roads are affected by a temporary one way system which will be in place from 9am and removed 30 minutes after the procession ends:
Park Avenue from Newhampton Road East to Park Avenue East will be one way, westbound
Park Avenue East with junction of Lansdowne Road to junction of Summerfield Road will be one way, westbound
Bath Avenue will be 2 way for residents with the exit forcing cars to turn left and a no right turn sign installed due to one way system
Southgate with Bath Road will have a no entry sign
Southgate with junction of Park Road East will be one way out, away from the park
Park Crescent will be 2 way for residents, with the exit forcing cars to turn left and a ban right installed due to the one way system
Park Road West with junction of Connaught Road will be one way, east bound, with no entry at the junction of Park Road West
Summerfield Road will be one way, south bound for cars to exit only, with a no entry at Bath Road and Park Road East and Park Road West