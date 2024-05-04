Wolverhampton road closures and diversions in place for this weekend's Vaisakhi celebration

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Council of Sikh Gurdwaras in Wolverhampton has promised entertainment for all the family at this year’s Vaisakhi, including a fun fair, stalls and prominent Asian musicians and singers performing live on stage.

Entry is free to the celebrations, which are sponsored by the Grand Theatre.

There will be a parade from the Guru Nanak Satsang Gurdwara starting on Cannock Road in the city at 9am and finishing at around 1pm on Sunday.

Motorists are advised that temporary road closures and one way system will be in place while the procession makes it way to West Park.

A map has been released showing the different road closures around West Park on Sunday. Photo: Wolverhampton Council

The following roads are affected by a temporary one way system which will be in place from 9am and removed 30 minutes after the procession ends: