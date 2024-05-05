Suspected 'known' drug dealer arrested after being spotted 'driving erratically'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police said two officers spotted the man on the A458 in Bridgnorth last week.

PCSO Amanda Leek from Bridgnorth SNT said: "The vehicle was stopped on Barnsley Lane and a known drug dealer and his vehicle were searched.

"A quantity of Class A drugs, cash and mobile phones were seized as evidence. The male was arrested and taken to custody in Shrewsbury where he was drug swiped.

"The outcome was a positive reading he was further arrested for being under the influence of drugs whilst driving."