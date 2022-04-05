Little Maisie overcomes challenge of deafness to earn orange belt in taekwondo

Instructor Tammy Lewis has learnt sign language so that she can help Maisie Skitt-Wright

Maisie Skitt-Wright, who lives in Broseley, Shropshire, joined LMA Martial Arts towards the end of last year.

The youngster was struggling to find activities to do outside of school having been registered deaf since birth.

But Tammy Lewis, who runs LMA with her husband Dean, is the cousin of Maisie's mum, Suzanne Skitt, and urged Maisie to give Taekwondo a try.

Since then she hasn't looked back, with the youngster passing her exam for her orange belt with flying colours.

"Maisie wanted to get into something outside of school but was struggling to find anything," Mrs Lewis said.

"Her mum and dad are both deaf since birth as well and – growing up – they didn't go to any clubs or anything like that.

"I twisted her arm and convinced her to give taekwondo a go and she has gone on to be an outstanding student.

"It's hard enough learning a martial art but doing it without hearing is particularly tough because there are a lot of shouts. But Maisie has really embraced the challenge and she thoroughly enjoys it.

"She took her first assessment with other students and passed her orange stripe belt with flying colours. She was absolutely brilliant, it just shows what you can do when you put your mind to something."

Maisie is the first deaf student Mrs Lewis has taught.

After the six-year-old joined the club, the second degree black belt undertook a British Sign Language course to help her.

And she says LMA Martial Arts is a club open to everybody.

"We think it's really important for martial arts to be inclusive of everyone whatever there ability," Mrs Lewis continued. Taekwondo should be about inclusiveness and courtesy.

"And Masie's success shows what can be done. A few of the other students have learnt a bit of British Sign Language as well.

"But the truth is the other children don't notice a difference between them and Maisie. Instead of shouting at her, they just tap her on the shoulder and get on with it. It's great.

"We've had a few parents contact us who children have autism and they have asked if they can come along. And the answer is absolutely yes. We want to include everybody."

Maisie's success has even received celebratory approval, with actress Rose Ayling-Ellis describing her achievement on social media as 'brilliant.'

The Eastenders star became the first deaf contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021 and went on to win the show.

"I sent Rose a message on Instagram because she is always championed deaf people," Mrs Lewis added.