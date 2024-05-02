Child taken to hospital after being hit and injured by car near primary school

It happened on Park Lane in Shifnal, near to St Andrew's C of E Primary School, just before 8am.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service said one crew was sent to the scene and had treated the boy before taking him to Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: "We were called to reports of an RTC on Park Lane in Brooklands, Shifnal at 7.53am.

"An ambulance was sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews were informed that a pedestrian and a car had been involved in a collision.

"The pedestrian, a male child, was treated by ambulance staff for potentially serious injuries and taken to Princess Royal Hospital in Telford for further treatment."