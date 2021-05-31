Classic club racer Lloyd keeping busy and sitting second in the championship

After Lloyd decided to brave the conditions, he came with two podiums. Picture: Tony Else Lloyd returned to Darley Moor with the British Historical Racing Club. Picture: Tony Else

The Wednesbury flier competed a two different club meetings over three separate weekends with the Classic Racing Motorcycle Club (CRMC).

Weather once again wreaked havoc at many of the meetings, which saw Lloyd travel to Darley Moor in Derbyshire twice and also Mallory Park in Leicestershire.

The championship positions are still up in the air as, due to the weather, organisers are still waiting to decide what races will count towards the racer's over all points totals.

But after Lloyd decided to brave the conditions, he came with two podiums, picking up plenty of valuable points along the way.

He said: "We started with the Darley Moor club on the last bank holiday Monday.

"The weather was horrendous all day but we managed to all get one race done before the meeting was abandoned due to worsening conditions.

"I went there third in the championship and finished third in the race, which would have put me in lead over all, but the club decided not to award points, so it meant I stayed third."

Lloyd, who currently sits second in the Japanese 500cc championship, six points behind the reigning champion, then travelled with CRMC to Mallory Park.

"We went there as second reserve knowing we may not get a race but I got in a practice and entered qualifying with everyone else," he said.

"Again the weather was poor, with rain and wind, and I qualified 19th out of 34.

"We managed to get the race in on the Saturday afternoon, which was a wet race and I totally messed up my start.

"I watching for the start lights to come on – but it was a waving flag start! So I lost about six places straight away."

Lloyd crossed the line in 20th place and the next grid was set by lap times from previous race, which meant he would start Sunday's 16th on the grid.

"Sunday saw a lot of time lost as the local village had made complaints regarding noise levels from the circuit, so every class only got one race in," he said.

"We were told we might not get a start again as it looked like a full grid was expected as the weather conditions were good.

"However, we did manage to get out but I missed the warm up lap and had to start 34th at the back.

"But we got a good start and I really enjoyed it out there. I finished 10th, which we were happy with."

Lloyd then returned to Darley with the British Historical Racing Club and entered the Classic 500cc Japanese and Earlystocks championships.

The Wednesbury star went on to finish seventh overall and second in class during the first classic 500 race and then went even better in the second, crossing the line fifth overall and first in class.

"We were really happy with that result," said Lloyd. "We had two finishes in the Earlystocks, 16th overall and 10th overall, which was expected against the other machinery.

"We were the only 500cc racing this time so we're not sure if it qualifies for championship points.

"We had a DNF in race one with a broken spark plug cap and didn’t start the last race as they were back to back with the classic 500 races."

Away from the circuits, Lloyd is now hoping to get an entry in the Barry Sheene Classic, which is raced around Oliver's Mount, in Scarborough – England's only road racing circuit – but is waiting to see if his application has been accepted.

"It's all a bit up in the air at the moment but we're hopeful of getting an entry," he said.

"We’re also currently running with no sponsorship and have plenty of room on our bike and race van for advertising.