Former Wolves skipper Conor Coady set for Black Country return

The 30-year-old, who spent eight years at Molineux and broke into the England team during that time, will discuss his career live on stage alongside former Wolves goalkeeper and Sky Sports pundit Matt Murray.

The evening, hosted by events organiser Route 39, will be held at the Copthorne Hotel, in Brierley Hill, on Wednesday April 10.

Coady said: “I’m really looking forward to coming back to the Black Country to see the Wolves fans again. The club had some magical seasons while I was there and the support we had from the fans was truly amazing.”

Promoter Steve Saul added: “It is Conor’s first ever event of this kind and the response has been phenomenal. Conor was an inspirational leader during the club’s most successful period in a generation, taking the club to the Championship title, two seventh place finishes in the Premier League, an FA Cup semi-final and a European quarter-final, not to mention his 10 England caps.”

Tables of 10 can be bought for £700, while individual places cost £75 each. The evening includes a three-course meal and the opportunity for fans to put their questions to Conor.

The event will also be supporting the Guide Dogs charity.

For further details or to book places contact Steve Saul on 07971 012370 or steve.saul@route39.co.uk.