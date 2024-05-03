Man City v Wolves: Who's out and who's a doubt

But which players will miss tomorrow's clash?

Pedro Neto - 50% chance

The winger has been sidelined with a serious hamstring injury since March 9, with initial fears that he would not play again this season.

But in recent weeks there has been hope Neto will play some part in the final games of the campaign.

"Bellearde, Neto and Santi are all back in full training," O'Neil said.

"They are getting pretty close now and we'll see how best we can use them between now and the end of the season and how many minutes we can get into them.

"Hopefully we can finish the season strongly because we are in a better position fitness-wise."

O'Neil added: "All them could play a part this weekend, they're all fit and available.

"They've all come through a good week's training. There's no real concerns on my part, just the discussions with the fitness team on how many minutes and when in the game to suit them best.

"Also whether we use them all this weekend or whether a couple of them need an extra week in training before we put them into Premier League football.

"They've all completed a good week's training and you can see the lift it's given everyone. The group is back together and starting to look stronger.

Santi Bueno - 50% chance

The defender was taken off at half-time in the loss to Bournemouth after picking up a hamstring knock, and missed the win over Luton days later.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde - 50% chance

Bellegarde also last played on March 9 after sustaining a knee injury.

It has taken him longer than expected to recover after the injury initially did not settle down, but it was also hoped he would play some part in the final games of the season.

Noha Lemina - 25% chance

Lemina suffered a hamstring injury playing for the under-21s and is yet to make his senior debut, but could be edging closer.

"Noha Lemina is back in training, but maybe has a little bit more to do.