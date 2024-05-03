Man City v Wolves: Liam Keen's predicted line-up
Wolves are finally looking stronger with some key players back in their starting XI.
But with limited changes to players fit enough to start, Gary O'Neil does not have many, if any, fresh options to take on Manchester City, which is why I have predicted an unchanged line-up from the win over Luton.
With Santi Bueno unlikely to start and no other centre-backs available, O'Neil is likely to keep the back five and that means Nelson Semedo filling in next to Matt Doherty on the right.