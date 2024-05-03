Toti Gomes makes Wolves vow after hard work pays off

The defender earned his first league start of the campaign in the 2-1 Molineux win over Manchester City back in September and has started all but one game since.

Now, as Wolves prepare to travel to City in the reverse fixture, Toti has looked back on the work done to become a regular in the first team.

He said: “I started the season not playing, but my goal was to keep working hard and to take chances to play, so the coach changes, and it happened because I was working hard, and I was happy to be playing and enjoyed the moment. For every player, I think it’s good to play more than one position. It’s going to be better for me if the coach can use me at left-back or centre-back.

“Whatever position he wants, I’ll always give my best and try to give my best on the pitch to help the team.”