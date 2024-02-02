Gary O'Neil gives honest verdict on Wolves' January transfer window

The window closed without the club recruiting a striker with the head coach confirming a loan deal for Chelsea’s Armando Broja would have put them at risk of breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

A move for Corinthians hitman Yuri Alberto also broke down due to a dispute over agents’ fees yet while admitting disappointment at the failure to strengthen, O’Neil understands the club’s position.

He said: “Of course, we could have thrown our toys out of the pram, thrown a strop and demanded things.

“But all of that would have been jeopardising the good of the club and where we’re trying to go.

“I have huge respect for the club and what needs to be done. I am delighted with the group. We just need to keep pushing and maximise what we have got.”

Broja eventually completed a deadline day move to Fulham for a loan fee which could eventually rise to around £4million.

That proved too much for Wolves, who have drastically reduced spending over the past two windows due to financial constraints.

O’Neil explained: “We couldn’t afford to go where other clubs were able to go without putting ourselves at risk.

“It is the position the club is in. It is the position the club told me they were in when they spoke to me.

“I was hopeful letting a couple go early and clearing some wages would give us some room.

“It turned out wages would not have been a problem but some of the fees, whether it is obligations, loan fees or penalties for people not playing, things like that turned out to be too much of a hurdle.”

O’Neil, meanwhile, again defended his decision to allow two strikers, Fabio Silva and Sasa Kaladjzic, depart on loan, insisting there had been no breakdown in communication over the club’s spending capability.

Midfielder Joe Hodge also completed a deadline day move to QPR and O’Neil said: “I stand by the fact we only want people in and around the playing squad we feel can help us here and now.

“If we feel it is better for Hodgey, Sasa or Fabio to go out and play than it is be here, that is the decision we stand by.

“We are where we are. We felt we would be able to get someone in and we fell short on a couple.

“This is it now. We are in a good place financially at least, where we have not broken any rules or taken ourselves into an area we shouldn’t.”