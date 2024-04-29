Hwang Hee-chan praises team mate for helping to get back on Wolves goal trail

The South Korea international netted his first Premier League goal since December to break the deadlock at Molineux, with Toti Gomes then getting what proved to be the winner early in the second half as Carlton Morris scored late for the visitors.

Cunha helped create Hwang’s goal in the first match the pair – the first Wolves forwards to hit double figures in a top-flight season since Andy Gray and John Richards – had started together in 2024.

Hwang said: “Cunha’s assist, his pass was amazing. When I got the ball from Cunha, I felt it was a big chance and I focused more, and I want to thank Cunha.

“I had a meeting with our coaching staff and I think if I’m going to get at the defender, maybe I can help the team, I can stretch the space and use more space.

“If I do this more times, maybe we can have chances and goals. I trust it and I tried it, and finally we got the result. We played well and we deserved to win.”

The goal was Hwang’s 11th in the Premier League this season and ended a frustrating period which has seen him one of several Wolves forwards sidelined with injury.

Victory snapped a seven-match winless run and Hwang is now targeting a strong finish to the campaign, with O’Neil’s men next visiting title-chasing Manchester City on Saturday.

“The last few games, the results were not what we expected, and not what we wanted,” said Hwang. “We tried to be calm and composed in our play and finally we won at home.

“This is a very important win for us and for our fans. I’m glad to score a goal and be back scoring.

“Our gaffer gives us, every single game and every single day, motivation and we want to do it for everyone, our fans, families and team-mates. We try to do every single game our best and we can do even better.”

O’Neil, who had seen his attacking resources drained by injuries, credited both Cunha and Hwang with restoring a cutting edge to his team.

“It was massive,” he said. “To not be able to name those two since the end of December is huge.

“We don’t have many attackers. There are maybe three or four you would class as actual attackers. Top line players there is probably only Pedro, Channy and Cunha who can play on the top line.

“We have not been able to name those two since December, or the three of them since October. It has been tough for the group because we have had to try and find a way and we have been competitive in the last few weeks, apart from Wednesday against Bournemouth.

“If you think back to West Ham, the first half when we dominated the ball but never really looked like we had anyone with that cutting edge.

“Channy’s first goal today, we do not score that goal in the last six or seven games. He gives us something very different.

“The lads have done great to keep working, keep fighting. I knew once we started to get attacking players back it would make a big difference. On Saturday, I thought we looked a lot more threatening.

“I’m pleased with the win. I spoke last week about how important it was.

“I am pleased with the performance, apart from the fact we did not kill it off and 2-1 probably does not do the game justice.”