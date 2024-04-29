Wolves Foundation putting boots on the ground

that will see thousands of pairs of football boots cleaned up and rehomed across the

country helping to spread participation in the Beautiful Game.

The Foundation are set to take donations of unused, dirty or outgrown boots no

longer being used by participants across their projects, as well as from staff,

supporters and scholars from the Academy.

Thanks to the project being run by cleaning product Cif, owned by British company

Unilever, donated boots will be sent off to be cleaned, repackaged and returned

before being redistributed to young people across the community.

“We are delighted to be linking up with Cif to work on the Re-Kicks project this

summer, helping to distribute boots in the local community areas we cover as

Wolves Foundation,” says Tom Warren, Senior Manager with the Foundation.

“We have delivered our own projects before, distributing boots to people who need

them, but this is the first time we have worked with a partner organisation which will

ensure we can hopefully support even more people across the city.

“All the boots that we collect are sent off to be cleaned, repackaged and then

returned to us to be given out to those in the community who may be struggling

financially and not have access to a pair of football boots.

“As well as our participants and staff making donations, we will also be arranging for

any supporters or players from grass roots clubs to join the campaign, as well as

encouraging the Wolves Academy scholars to become involved.

“All of this fits perfectly into our Supporting Our Pack campaign, aiming to help

people in the community who need different types of support, which in this case will

also encourage more young people to stay active and enjoy playing football.”

The UK-wide initiative is being run with the backing of Chelsea and England star

Cole Palmer, and aims to show that second-hand no longer has to be second best,

offering thousands of young people the chance to have a pair of clean new boots for

the new season.

With the repackaged boots it is also hoped that it can inspire young players to feel

more confident and enjoy the opportunity of playing football.

This new initiative comes at a time when the Foundation have also been spreading

their support further afield, supporting the ‘Together in Penn Fields’ project on their

visit to Uganda by donating Wolves kit to be passed on to a group of orphans.

Boots for the Re-Kicks project can be donated to the Wolves Foundation’s offices at

Molineux.