Wolves player ratings vs Luton: Two 8's and a two 6's following important win
Matt Maher gives the player ratings vs Luton
By Matt Maher
Jose Sa
Saved early from Ross Barkley but was then largely untroubled until Carlton Morris brought Luton back into it. Has had far busier days.
Assured 7
Nelson Semedo
Performed pretty well as an emergency centre-back and should have got his name on the scoresheet when he went clear in the second half.
Miss 7
Max Kilman
Outmuscled by Morris in the early stages but once Wolves were ahead the Luton striker was well shackled, before breaking loose to score.
Solid 7
Toti Gomes
Capped a solid display with just his second Premier League goal for Wolves. Outjumped by Morris for the header sent straight at Sa at 0-0.