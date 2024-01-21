Greek club eager to sign Wolves defender

The Spaniard is free to leave this month after being banned from first team duties following a training ground incident in November.

A number of European clubs, including Jonny’s former side Celta Vigo, made their interest known to the player’s representatives but PAOK have now opened talks with Wolves over a switch.

The club would prefer a permanent move to get Jonny off their books and it is understood they would require a nominal fee at most to allow him to leave.

The sticking point for PAOK, who are not in a position to pay a big transfer fee, would be the player’s wages.

Jonny is still under contract with Wolves until 2025 and would likely have to take a pay cut to make the move to the Greek Super League side. Reports in Greece have also suggested PAOK would attempt to sign Jonny on loan if a permanent move could not be agreed.

However, that conclusion is unlikely to be attractive to Wolves as it would likely mean they have to pay some of his wages until the end of the season.

Wolves are eager to move Jonny on after the training ground incident, in which he elbowed team-mate Tawanda Chirewa and spat at a member of staff, before damaging a TV and table in the aftermath.

With Jonny currently only banned from first team affairs until the end of the month, head coach Gary O’Neil did say he will have a conversation with Jonny over his future if he did not secure a move.

However any chance to resurrect his Wolves career is unexpected.

Jonny’s proposed move to PAOK still has some way to being finalised, but any solution on the finances involved could see the 29-year-old move to the Greek side.