Former Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves makes Newcastle loan decision

The ex-Molineux man has been subject of speculation linking him to a temporary move to St James’ Park barely months after his big-money move to the Middle East.

But Neves, 26, has made clear his desire to stay at Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal amid the links, with his side unbeaten at the summit.

Reports emerged that Newcastle, owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, were looking at a January loan for Neves to cover the suspended Sandro Tonali, who is serving a 10-month ban for breaching betting rules.

Neves, though, is content at Al-Hilal. He said: “I don’t go.

“I think that’s rumours because of the owner of the clubs of course, and because I’ve played in England as well.

“There was Newcastle interest before I came here but I’m really happy here, my family’s really happy, so I’m having a great time.”

Newcastle are allowed to sign players on loan from clubs owned by their Saudi owners as a Premier League vote to ban the move last week did not receive the required support.

Neves featured as Al-Hilal beat Riyadh rivals Al-Nassr 3-0 on Friday. His unbeaten side are top of the Pro League with 13 wins from 15. The midfielder has made 14 appearances for his new club.