WATCH: Devastation as car demolishes Walsall bus stop in late night crash

Residents have spoken of their shock after a car 'completely demolished' a Walsall bus stop when it lost control on the junction of Well Lane and Walker Road, Bloxwich, at around 8pm last night.

The car was seen losing control and colliding with the bus stop outside of Fryday's Chip Shop, spreading debris across the street.

Footage filmed by shocked onlookers has captured the smashed glass covering the pavement and road and the number 29 bus stop was completely uprooted.

Road maintenance teams could be seen working at the site of the crash at around 11am on Friday, where they closed the footpath to make way for repair work.

Residents have now spoken of their concern at the collision, saying 'It keeps happening, there's always something'.

Road workers could be seen closing the pubic pathway

Sarah Jane-Michaels, 43, a resident of Walker Road, said: "I heard the tyres screech and then just this massive crash. I looked out the window and you could see the bus stop just spread over the road.

"It keeps happening, I think it was hit before, but not as bad. I don't know if this person was speeding, but people do speed down this road all the time. It's like a racetrack at night."

The bus stop was completely destroyed following the collision with a video online showing residents assisting the emergency services team to clear the road.

The car was completely destroyed following the crash

Tracey Allsop, 52, of Well Lane, said: "Look at it. I don't know what speed they were going, but they destroyed the [bus] stop.

"If someone was standing there to catch a bus, they would be dead right now. It's terrible."

The road remains open today, however, the public footpath will remain closed while emergency repair teams make the location safe.

The care came to stop when it collided with a nearby wall

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted to a road traffic collision by West Midlands Police involving a car, a wall and a bus stop at just after 8.00pm on Thursday evening at the junction of Well Lane and Well Place in Bloxwich.

"We then had a further update stating the patient said he is unhurt so we left the case with West Midlands Police."

The National Express West Midlands number 29 service continues to stop at the regular location.

West Midlands Police have been approached for comment.