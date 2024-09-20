Express & Star
Close

Gary O'Neil full of praise for Wolves attacker

Gary O’Neil has backed Goncalo Guedes to revive his Wolves career and break into the starting XI.

Plus
By Liam Keen
Published
Goncalo Guedes (Getty)

The Portuguese forward was set to leave in the summer following his disastrous £27.5million Wolves move in 2022.

However, he was re-integrated into the squad by O’Neil, who has been pleased with his attitude and application ever since.

Guedes has now scored three Carabao Cup goals this season and after Wednesday’s showing at Brighton, O’Neil has been left impressed and backed him for an even bigger impact.

Similar stories
Most popular