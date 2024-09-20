Liam Keen's predicted Wolves XI vs Aston Villa

However, Gary O'Neil has sprung some surprises in the past and he may do so again as he looks for his first Premier League win of the season.

If Toti Gomes is fit enough to start the game, the back four should pick itself. Nelson Semedo got some more minutes in midweek and will be ready, while Craig Dawson and Yerson Mosquera got some much-needed rest.

Jose Sa's performance at Brighton also means Sam Johnstone is likely to start tomorrow.