Latest footage shows current state of Walsall's former Showcase Cinemas
No work has started yet at the site of Walsall's former Showcase Cinemas leisure complex which was torn down to make way for a motor storage facility.
Latest footage shows nothing further has been happening on the land since revised proposals were put forward by by Bailey Family Investments group to create open storage on the land in Bentley Mill Way in Bentley.
The company, which owns the Trade Centre Group at first wanted to relocate its existing Wednesbury showroom to the Bentley site, but that scheme was put on the back burner due to the financial climate following lockdown.
The cinema opened in 1989 but closed permanently in April 2021 following a temporary closure in December 2020.