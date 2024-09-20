Express & Star
Gary O'Neil urges Wolves to channel frustrations for first win

Gary O’Neil has urged his Wolves side to channel their frustrations and finally find their first win of the season.

By Liam Keen
Published
Gary O'Neil (Getty)

A Carabao Cup loss to Brighton on Wednesday added to Wolves’ concerns, after four Premier League fixtures without a win and just one point to their name.

Wolves now face Villa tomorrow, before welcoming Liverpool and Manchester City to Molineux in the coming weeks.

O’Neil – visibly frustrated at Wolves lack of points despite some good performances – is eager to put all excuses to one side and get the most out of his side.

“They are a confident group, they have huge belief in their own individual ability, lots of them, and belief in what we’re trying to do,” O’Neil said.

