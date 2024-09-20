Gary O'Neil urges Wolves to channel frustrations for first win

A Carabao Cup loss to Brighton on Wednesday added to Wolves’ concerns, after four Premier League fixtures without a win and just one point to their name.

Wolves now face Villa tomorrow, before welcoming Liverpool and Manchester City to Molineux in the coming weeks.

O’Neil – visibly frustrated at Wolves lack of points despite some good performances – is eager to put all excuses to one side and get the most out of his side.

“They are a confident group, they have huge belief in their own individual ability, lots of them, and belief in what we’re trying to do,” O’Neil said.