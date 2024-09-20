Will sparks fly for Andy from Codsall? He meets stunning mum from Wolverhampton on ITVs My Mum Your Dad in last night's episode

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The reality show sees a group of eight single parents sent away to a countryside retreat to get to know each other and see if romance is on the cards, but there is a catch. Their children are watching the adults' every move and pairing them up based on how well they get along with each other and how attracted they are to one another.

In a new twist last night's episode saw a new mum Steph join the fray and maybe sparks will fly with our Andy Pearce from nearby Codsall.

A young Andy and daughter Issy

She and Andy hit it off straight away and had a bit of a chat resulting in his daughter Issy saying: "Dad's eyes lit up when he saw Steph. I can tell he's interested in her, he's into people that are intellectual and sophisticated."

But Andy has admitted to the other guys that he actually wanted to get closer to Maria whom he went on a date with earlier in the series.

The next morning, however, Andy was asked by presenter Davina McCall who he would like to go on a date with that day, and he chose new girl Steph.

"My dad's confusing me!" said Issy.

The contestants have quickly become like a group of good friends with some admitting feelings for another, but all in all, the group is taking it slowly and getting to know each other at deeper levels.

Andy, who is normally up and out for a run first thing, started the day off with a bit of a lie in. He got up and saw the others getting ready for a run and crawled back into bed, which gave the kids a giggle.

Later that day, he had some banter with Maria over having milk in her Earl Grey tea, which Andy thought was "weird" – and he let her know it. The pair went on their first date together in the first episode, and are still enjoying having a laugh with one another.

The South Staffordshire dad has also become close with the other dad's in the house – he was supportive to David who was getting ready to go on a date with Vicky.

"You look really good mate," Andy said to David. "Tell Vicky not to come, I'm coming instead", Andy said.

Let's see what happens tonight. The show is aired at 9pm on itv.com/