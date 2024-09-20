Former students and teachers gather at Walsall school one last time before its demolition

Many staff spent almost their entire career there - once Sneyd grabbed you, got into your blood, you stayed. For so many former pupils and staff, Sneyd holds a place in our hearts still.

But that’s about to be history because the buildings, which have housed the Sneyd Community Association in Walsall ever since the school closed, are going to be demolished so that houses can be built.

David Coxsell designed the merchandise for the reunion. Photo: Gurpreet Sidhu

Past students and teachers came together to organise a final farewell on September 14, at the school. Over 300 people were packed into the old dinner hall with a DJ set-up by Jamie Firman in the Drama Studio. Free food and drink were included, as well as various vendors on the day. Local councillors Matt Follows and Louise Harrison came along to support the celebration.

The afternoon started at 12 noon and time flew by till 4pm when the event ended, to everyone’s huge disappointment. Former headteacher Mrs Gail Gregory was involved in the organisation and in attendance on the day, which saw students and staff travel from afar to see old friends from years past. Students and teachers from 1978 all the way through to 2004 came together to create a vibrant joyful atmosphere, making the building come alive again.

The also reunion raised a total of £217.32 to be donated to the Bloxwich Community Partnership.

Organisers of the Sneyd School Reunion - One Last Time. Photo Gurpreet Sidhu

Students reminisced and shared old memories, as well as remembered those that have since passed on. A memorial tree set-up by Theresa Jane paid tribute in a beautiful way for all to pay their respects.

Students enjoying the party. Photo: Emmanual Donaldson

Theresa Jane setting up the Memorial Tree. Photo: Gurpreet Sidhu

Organisers Gurpreet Sidhu and Stephanie Western from the 1991 year group intake planned this event together when they heard that the school was due to be demolished next year. It is the request of all the organisers and past students and teachers that attended, that a memorial is set-up to remember The Sneyd School in the new housing development.

Students enjoying the party. Photo: Emmanual Donaldson

Student expecting to return a book 40 years late. Photo: Gurpreet Sidhu

