Villa v Wolves: Who's out and who's a doubt

Wolves are in need of a win to get them up and running this season, as they travel to Villa Park.

Toti Gomes - 50% chance

Toti missed the Premier League clash with Newcastle and the Carabao Cup visit to Brighton in midweek due to a tight hamstring.

Now, there will be a late check on the defender ahead of tomorrow's game.

"We need to check on Toti and Rayan today in training and see how they go," O'Neil said.

"Neither of them have done too much this week and both still have a bit to do to make sure they're available for tomorrow."