First look inside brand new Midland Metropolitan Hospital finally set to open next month
These photos are some of the first to be taken inside a huge new hospital which is finally set to open.
Work to complete the Midlands Metropolitan University Hospital in Smethwick is nearly complete, with its doors set to open on Sunday, October 6.
Originally due to welcome patients from 2018, the hospital on Grove Lane boats 736 beds, half of which will be set in single en-suite rooms, as well as an emergency department, a dedicated children's A&E and assessment unit, separate adult and children wards, and a total of 11 operating theatres for both emergency, major planned and maternity surgery.
The hospital will also feature a midwife-led birthing unit two maternity wards - with 15 delivery rooms - antenatal services, a neonatal unit, same-day emergency care for adults and a sickle cell and thalassaemia centre.
Operated by Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, it's one of the biggest hospitals to open in the UK in 10 years.
The project has been beset by delays, with Covid and collapse of Wolverhampton-based Carillion in 2018 contributing factors, while the total cost is now expected to be close to £1 billion.
However, ahead of its opening next month, the Express & Star was invited in to see inside the new state-of-the-art hospital.
Greeting guests in the main reception area, Sir David Nicholson, chairman of the organisation, said: "Today is a key moment in the Midland Met story. An opportunity for us to show it off to those who helped bring it to life. Everyone here today deserves thanks for being part of the collaboration that delivered this building.
"Now all we have to do is introduce it to the population we built it for. I have no doubt this hospital and all she stands for will become a landmark across the west of Birmingham, and I greatly look forward to the exciting days ahead."
Richard Beeken, chair executive for the Trust, and Rachel Barlow, managing director for the Midlands Metropolitan University Programme Company also talked to guests, sharing more about the hospital's impact on the community.
Ms Barlow said: "Regeneration in the area will include affordable new homes on the former City Hospital site and redevelopment of what is known as the Smethwick to Birmingham corridor.
"There will be energy efficient lighting, solar panels and combined heat and power systems – all reducing carbon emissions and energy costs amongst other initiatives."
The hospital also boasts dedicated patient experience developments, including a Winter Garden and outdoor spaces to help patients stay active, a two-way talk system so patients can directly connect with nurses when needing assistance and separate corridors and lifts for patients so they can move around the hospital with ease.
The building features floor-to-ceiling windows, with the aim to allow natural daylight to help 'create a calming and friendly environment' that will 'positively impact patient and staff physical and mental wellbeing.
Also on site will be a dedicated retail area, with visitors and patients able to take advantage of Greggs, Marks & Spencer as well as an Amazon Market Express.
The hospital is set to officially open on October 6, with the first batch of patients coming from the closing Sandwell Hospital A&E department that day, with the City Hospital patients following on November 10.
Explaining the decision, Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust has said: "By closing Sandwell Hospital A&E and City Hospital A&E, we are bringing two emergency departments together to provide and more specialists under one roof."
Patients should continue using their closest A&E at either Sandwell Hospital or City Hospital until they close.