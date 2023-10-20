Gary O'Neil: Wolves facing injury issues ahead of Bournemouth clash

Gary O'Neil. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

Mario Lemina and Nelson Semedo will both miss the trip to Vitality Stadium through suspension, while Hugo Bueno remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, writes Rajan Sangha.

Although the Wolves squad looks in a good place in terms of injuries, O’Neil has suggested that he may be forced into more than the two changes.

He said: "We've got a few issues, which I won't say what they are as I don't want to give too much away, but we're not in our strongest spot at this moment.

“It’s probably toughest weekend I’ve had from a squad position. Some lads have come back with a couple of issues, some need late checks and we have the two boys suspended (Mario Lemina and Nelson Semedo), which we need to improve as well.

"The squad is quite small at the moment and we have a few other issues that have made this week more challenging than most. You’ll see tomorrow, but there's a possibility we'll have a few names missing, that we'd rather not.”

Lemina will be available for selection after the match with the Cherries, but will be just one caution away from another ban, while his midfielder partner Joao Gomes is two bookings away from a suspension.

O’Neil reflected on the stricter interpretation of the laws so far this season.