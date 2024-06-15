Express & Star
Wolves starlet eyeing breakthrough season

Tawanda Chirewa is hoping next season will be his breakthrough campaign at Wolves as he targets a regular starting place.

By Ollie Westbury
Published
William Saliba of Arsenal contends for the ball with Tawanda Chirewa (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Gtty Images).

The 20-year-old made eight Premier League appearances for Gary O’Neil’s side – with seven of those coming from the bench.

Chirewa, who was born in Chelmsford, made his international debut for Zimbabwe last week and scored his first goal in the 3-1 defeat to South Africa in a World Cup qualifier.

And focusing on next season, the youngster is keen to make a big impression on O’Neil’s senior squad.

