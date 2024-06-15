Former Wolves, Aston Villa and Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper Matija Sarkic dies aged 26

Sarkic was currently away on international duty with Montenegro, but reportedly fell ill and was pronounced dead early this morning.

The Millwall goalkeeper was man-of the-match during Montenegro's 2-0 defeat to Belgium last Wednesday.

"Millwall Football Club is completely devastated to announce that Matija Sarkic has passed away at the age of 26," read a club statement.

"Sarkic, The Lions' number one goalkeeper, made 33 appearances for the club since joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers in August 2023.

"A Montenegro international, Matija proudly represented his country on numerous occasions.

"Everyone at the club sends their love and condolences to Matija's family and friends at this immensely sad time.

"The club will make no further comment at this time and asks that the privacy of Matija's family is respected."

Sarkic signed for Wolves on a three-year contract from Aston Villa in the summer of 2020.

He enjoyed successful loan spells at both Shrewsbury Town (26 league appearances) and Birmingham City (23).

On his return to Wolves, Sarkic made his first-team debut in the EFL Cup second-round win over Preston.

He also played in the third round win over Leeds and their 2-2 FA Cup draw at Liverpool.