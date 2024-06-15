Steve Bull: Refreshing to see Wolves at front of transfer queue

I believe the squad we have at the moment needs adding to, rather than weakening. We were thin on the ground last season and it showed late on, we need the group adding to.

Supporters haven’t had much to cheer about over the last few weeks, with the season ticket prices, but hopefully the winger’s signing is something to be excited about.

I’ve been associated with Wolves now for 39 years and it is one of the earliest signings I can remember for us!

We are usually last in the queue, if you like, to pick these signings up, but it is a great bit of news for the fans as a bit of a pick-me-up to possibly convince a few ahead of the new season, to show the club are going to add to the squad.

Gomes is a young lad, turning 21 this summer, and looks to be from a similar background of Pedro Neto – and we all know he is a top talent. If he can get anywhere close to his compatriot’s quality then he will be a good player for us.