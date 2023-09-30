Notification Settings

Wolves 2 Manchester City 1: Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

By Nathan Judah

Liam Keen spoke to Nathan Judah following the 2-1 win over Manchester City at Molineux.

Nathan Judah and Liam Keen (Getty)

Wolves were up for it from the first whistle and although they allowed City to have possession, they looked dangerous on the counter-attack.

That proved fruitful when Pedro Neto – who is in scintillating form – went on a solo run to force Ruben Dias to turn into his own net and give Wolves the lead.

Julian Alvarez’s superb free-kick levelled the scoreline in the second half, but just eight minutes later Wolves regained their lead when Hwang Hee-chan scored his fifth goal in just eight games.

Wolves hung on during six minutes of added time to take all three points, in a huge step forward for the team.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

