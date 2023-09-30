Wolves 2 Manchester City 1: Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

Nathan Judah and Liam Keen (Getty)

Wolves were up for it from the first whistle and although they allowed City to have possession, they looked dangerous on the counter-attack.

That proved fruitful when Pedro Neto – who is in scintillating form – went on a solo run to force Ruben Dias to turn into his own net and give Wolves the lead.

Julian Alvarez’s superb free-kick levelled the scoreline in the second half, but just eight minutes later Wolves regained their lead when Hwang Hee-chan scored his fifth goal in just eight games.