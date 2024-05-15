Liam Keen comment: Wolves mistakes analysed and Matheus Cunha impact impressive

The 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace saw some concerning habits rear their ugly heads again and it gives Gary O’Neil food for thought heading into the final game of the campaign and beyond into next season.

Error prone

After handing Manchester City easy goals the week prior, Wolves needed to avoid silly mistakes at home to Palace.

The hosts enjoyed a good spell at the start of the game where they had control of the ball and the proceedings – seemingly in no danger whatsoever.

But Palace gained momentum by pressing Wolves when they had the ball in defence and errors when they tried to play out from the back handed the visitors chances, which they eventually capitalised on.

Such simple and easy goals either directly created from mistakes, or as a result of momentum gained from mistakes, handed Palace a route into the fixture.